Privy Council blocks MPs from interviewing budget officer candidates, standoff to continue into 2026

The Privy Council Office has rejected a Commons committee request to interview candidates for the next Parliamentary Budget Officer, ensuring the appointment process will continue into 2026.Blacklock's Reporter says in a letter to the government operations committee, Privy Council managers cited the Privacy Act, saying candidates for Governor in Council appointments expect confidentiality throughout the selection process. “This approach is designed to protect personal information and foster a secure environment where candidates feel confident in applying,” the letter said.The committee had voted 5-4 on Nov. 20 to request candidate names and interviews, a motion sponsored by Conservative MP Kelly Block. Bloc Québécois MP Marie-Helene Gaudreau joined Conservatives in support, emphasizing the need for a neutral and impartial appointment..Yves Giroux, the last permanent Budget Officer, saw his $255,000-a-year contract expire on Sept. 5. Giroux had been a frequent critic of federal finances, telling a 2023 Commons hearing, “I work for parliamentarians. I work for the benefit of taxpayers and Canadians. I don’t have a vested interest.”His interim successor, Jason Jacques, a 27-year veteran of the office, warned in a Sept. 25 committee hearing that deficit spending was “very alarming,” describing it as “like stupefying, shocking.” Jacques stressed the importance of the term “unsustainable,” saying, “We choose it carefully… if you don’t change, this is done.”