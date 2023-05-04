Justin Trudeau - blue background
Image courtesy of CBC

Conservative MP Michael Chong said the Privy Council Office's (PCO) staff were informed of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service's (CSIS) assessment that his family was targeted by Chinese Communist agents two years ago.

Canada/China flags

This contradicts the prime minister, who said that CSIS had not shared this information with anyone outside the security agency.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

terryc
terryc

This is absolutely bizarre that so many of the eastern Canadians still love the libs. What does it take for people to start saying they want him out. It's rare to meet someone in western Canada that likes them, so I just don't get it. Are they that misinformed?

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

It baffles me as well. He's not a likable human at all.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.