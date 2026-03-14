Privy Council memo says Order of canada recipients too old, male, and English-speaking

A recent Privy Council memo reveals that the majority of Order of Canada recipients are older, male and English-speaking, prompting federal officials to begin work on “modernizing” the country’s civil honours system.Blacklock's Reporter says according to an Access To Information document, cabinet aides launched an initial review in 2024 to gauge public awareness and perceptions of the Order of Canada, with a particular focus on under-represented groups. “Based on our findings, we conducted a large-scale study to test how different messaging approaches about the Order of Canada affect intentions to nominate,” the September 9 memo stated.The study found awareness varies by age, income, visible minority status, region and language. Internal data analysis over the past 20 years showed the nomination process compounds these trends, with nominators overwhelmingly older, male and English-speaking. These nominators were highly likely to select candidates similar to themselves from their own communities or provinces, the memo said.The Privy Council noted it is working with the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General to bring the Order into the 21st century, making it more inclusive and reflective of Canada’s diversity.The Order of Canada was created in 1967 under then-Prime Minister Lester Pearson to “strengthen national pride” and formally recognize citizens’ outstanding contributions. It replaced the Canada Medal of 1943, five of which were struck but never awarded. Since its creation, nearly 9,000 Canadians have received the honour.