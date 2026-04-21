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PM's central agency spends $5.8M on consultants despite hundreds of in-house staff

Mark Carney speaking at a grocery store in Ottawa
Mark Carney speaking at a grocery store in OttawaScreenshot:CPAC
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Cdnpoli
Franco Terrazzano
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Privy Council Office
Mark Carney

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