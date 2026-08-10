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Privy Council poll found Vancouver voters wary of Alberta oil pipeline

A Canadian energy policy expert has said government ownership stakes in future pipeline projects could help to accelerate approvals and attract investment, adding that Canada needs to rethink how major infrastructure gets built.
A Canadian energy policy expert has said government ownership stakes in future pipeline projects could help to accelerate approvals and attract investment, adding that Canada needs to rethink how major infrastructure gets built.Trans Mountain
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Bcpoli
Abpoli
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Jonathan Wilkinson
Mark Carney
Alberta pipelines
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