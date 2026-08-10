Privy Council poll found Vancouver voters wary of Alberta oil pipeline

The federal government’s own polling found Metro Vancouver residents were concerned about the environmental impact of a new oil pipeline as voters prepared for an Aug. 31 byelection in former environment minister Jonathan Wilkinson’s riding.Blacklock's Reporter says Privy Council research found focus group participants in Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island were “largely positive” about spending in energy projects, but many opposed weakening environmental regulations to encourage economic development.“A number reiterated the view that they did not believe environmental regulations should be adjusted for economic reasons especially given what they viewed as the already fragile nature of British Columbia’s coastal ecosystem,” said the March 4 report, Continuous Qualitative Data Collection Of Canadians’ Views.Participants also raised concerns about the environmental consequences of major energy projects and called for federal oversight.“A number expressed concerns about the potential negative impacts these projects would have on the environment including B.C.’s unique coastal ecosystems and believed it was important for the Government of Canada to implement regulations and oversight to ensure the projects would be developed in the most environmentally responsible manner possible,” said the report.“A few also thought it was important that these projects be Canadian owned.”A proposed oil pipeline drew particular opposition from participants.“Many were worried as to how this project might impact the environment including the unique wildlife and ecosystems currently located in the proposed path of this pipeline,” researchers wrote.Concerns included the possibility of oil spills and their impact on coastal waterways.“A number were particularly concerned about the potential for this pipeline to lead to accidents such as oil spills, which they believed could cause long term damage to the surrounding environment and important coastal waterways,” said the report.“Some also questioned whether this pipeline could potentially negatively impact households living on or nearby the lands where it was constructed.”The Aug. 31 North Vancouver byelection will be the first test of local Liberal support since Prime Minister Mark Carney signed a Canada-Alberta Memorandum Of Understanding on Nov. 27 to license a new Alberta oil pipeline to the Pacific coast..The agreement prompted the resignation of environment minister Steven Guilbeault the same day.Wilkinson won North Vancouver-Capilano in 2025 by 16,568 votes before being dropped from cabinet. He was appointed Canada’s ambassador to the European Union on April 30.Wilkinson had repeatedly pointed to climate concerns among constituents during his time as environment minister, including students at Handsworth Secondary School in North Vancouver, which his daughters attended.“As I stood in front of 200 students at Handsworth, in the high school that is attended by my two teenaged daughters, this responsibility felt very real,” Wilkinson said in 2016.“Through my discussions with these students, it was clear to me the issue of climate change is of critical importance to students.”Wilkinson later described climate change as an existential threat during 2020 testimony before the House of Commons environment committee.“There is no doubt it is the existential issue of our time,” he testified. “It is something we must take action on in the short term if we want to leave a livable planet for our kids.”