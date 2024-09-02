News

Pro-diversity group convinces Manitoba gov't to teach school board some lessons

Hanover School Division administration office
Hanover School Division administration office (Trevor Lyons/Radio-Canada)
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Steinbach
Paul Coffey
Niverville
Mountain View School Division
Hanover School Division
Nello Altomare
Brad Unger
Jeff Friesen
Kelly Barkman

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news