Pro-Hamas activists want Trudeau to call for ceasefire

Pro-Hamas activists have called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ask for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas.Farah Qadan, who describes herself as “a member of the Palestinian Youth Movement” spoke with the media at a Wednesday press conference about Israel’s “colonization and occupation.” She made no mention of the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack in her remarks.“The Palestinian Youth Movement is an independent grassroots transnational organization of Palestinian and Arab youth in exile, advocating for Palestinian Liberation from the ongoing colonization and occupation of our homelands by the Zionist state of Israel,” said Qadan.Qadan said the Canadian government is doing nothing to stop the “genocide of our people.”“As Palestinian Canadians, our grief of witnessing the genocide of our people before our eyes is coupled with the betrayal of the Canadian government. As it aids and abets,” said Qadan.“This massacre we are subjected to watch in horror as Prime Minister Trudeau continues to arm Israel to the tune of $21 million and refuses to even utter the word ceasefire.”Qadan accused Israel of “colonialism, ethnic cleansing, occupation and apartheid.”“But this horror is not new to us. As Palestinians in the diaspora, we have spent generations witnessing this brutal violence brought forward by over 75 years of Israeli colonialism, ethnic cleansing, occupation, and apartheid,” said Qadan.She talked about the pro-Hamas protests taking place across Canada.“Last week on November 4, in response to the Palestinian Youth Movement’s call to action,” said Qadan.“We witnessed protests in over 30 cities across Canada, including some of the largest pro-Palestine protests in the nation's history, all united in their calls for an immediate ceasefire and immediate end to the siege on Gaza and an end to Canadian arms sales and support to Israel.”Qadan said “Israel's apartheid system also enables it to criminalize Palestinian identity and arresting Palestinians for actions as simple as raising a Palestinian flag.”Qadan accused Israel of assaulting every Palestinian arrested by Israel, including children, but provided no proof to back up her claim.“Everyone who is arrested is assaulted. Many of the prisoners limbs, hands, and legs have been broken and they have been subjected to humiliating torture and stripped of any dignity,” said Qadan.“Even children are subjected to psychological and physical torture in Israeli jails, causing severe long-term health impacts.”Next, an unidentified speaker started her speech by listing five family members killed by Israel since Israel responded to the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7.“These are the names of only five children in my family that have fallen victim to the ongoing genocide in Gaza under the oppressive and fascist Israeli regime,” said the unknown speaker.“Their lives were cut short, their dreams shattered and their potential extinguished by an occupation and oppressor and aggressor that has raged on for far too long.”“I want to direct my words to those in positions of power, including our Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Foreign Affairs. More than usual, the blood of innocent children and countless Palestinians stain your hands.”