Pro-Hamas supporters throw Molotov cocktails at Montreal Synagogue

Congrégation Beth Tikvah Synagogue in Montreal, QC, was the target of an attempted firebomb by pro-Hamas activists with Molotov cocktails early Tuesday morning.

The attack came on the one-month anniversary of the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel.

Two builders were reportedly on-site at the worship center, which is affiliated with Independent Jewish human rights organization B’nai Brith Canada, in the Dollard-Des Ormeaux suburb on the West Island.

Photos of the front entrance show the remnants of broken bottles used for the firebombs. The wooden doors of the Synagogue are charred.