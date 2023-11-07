Pro-Hamas supporters throw Molotov cocktails at Montreal Synagogue

Congrégation Beth Tikvah Synagogue in Montreal, QC, was the target of an attempted firebomb by pro-Hamas activists with Molotov cocktails early Tuesday morning.
The attack came on the one-month anniversary of the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel.
Two builders were reportedly on-site at the worship center, which is affiliated with Independent Jewish human rights organization B’nai Brith Canada, in the Dollard-Des Ormeaux suburb on the West Island.
Photos of the front entrance show the remnants of broken bottles used for the firebombs. The wooden doors of the Synagogue are charred.
Spokesman for the Montreal police (SPVM) Sabrina Gauthier said the attack is under investigation and photos show the perimeter secured for analysis.
"During the night, an incendiary object was thrown through the front door," Gauthier said. "There is minor damage. The investigation is ongoing."
She said a nearby community centre was also attacked.
So far there have been no arrests. The SPVM arson squad will be taking over the investigation.
The congregation’s Cantor and B’nai Brith Canada’s Quebec regional director Henry Topas detailed the “outrageous and appalling” discovery of the firebombs at the front door of the Synagogue.
“This morning, we were shocked to find the remnants of what appears to be a Molotov cocktail thrown at the front door,” . “This is outrageous and appalling.”
“We are horrified that exactly one month to the day of the atrocities committed by Hamas, someone tried to burn down our house of worship,” Topas said. “We urge the authorities to investigate and arrest those responsible for this violent act targeting our community.”
He said the police were called immediately and units promptly dispatched to the scene.
“We thank the SPVM and the Community Security Network for all the work they have been doing to keep our community safe in this trying time,” Topas said.
In their statement B’nai Brith Canada said Jewish Canadians comprise about 1% of the population and are the nation’s “most targeted religious minority,”
It cited “antisemitism accounting for 66.9% of all hate crimes in 2022.”