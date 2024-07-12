Pro-life advocate warns Liberal grants will empower anti-hate group to target right-wingers

A pro-life advocate says a recent federal grant to the Canadian Anti-Hate Network will be used against social conservatives like him.Pete Baklinski of Campaign Life Coalition made a short list of those he expected CAHN to go after, having been armed with a $440,000 federal grant last month. He predicted CAHN would attempt to "cancel" and "stomp down hard on these individuals and groups.".Baklinski said psychologist Jordan Peterson was already in CAHN's sights. CAHN called him a "far-right figure" after "drumming up panic about Bill C-16" which added gender identity and expression to criminal code protections. Baklinski screenshotted comments by CAHN to demonstrate who else has the organization's attention."It’s people like @BillboardChris who has become a preeminent Canadian voice of warning against the harm caused to gender-confused children when they are given puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and mutilating and sterilizing ‘sex-change’ surgeries," Baklinski said."It’s people like Christian student Josh Alexander @officialJosh_A who was kicked out of his Catholic school in Ontario in 2022 for stating that there are only two genders and that boys who claim to be female should not be allowed in the girls’ bathroom."The anti-hate group has written a handful of pieces in which Josh and his group Save Canada are attacked, calling the teen a 'newer face among the far-right.' He’s another voice the CAHN would like to see silenced."As Baklinski demonstrated, CAHN also named Parents as First Educators in Ontario as a "reactionary far-right lobbying group" along with CLC for opposing Pride flags being flown at Catholic schools.CAHN also wrote, "You can draw a straight line from Islamophobic demonstrations to Yellow Vests Canada and the COVID conspiracy movement. ACT! For Canada and Action4CAnada are a case study in how the far-right adopts and packages new grievances to recruit support."Baklinski said, "The CAHN also has it in for pro-freedom and pro-democracy groups...Taking down these groups would be a big prize..."But "biggest prize", Balkinski alleges, is the pro-life movement."The anti-hate network considers the defence of the preborn among the worst kinds of hate speech, calling it a 'far-right idea.'"It has some 30 articles highlighting its animosity towards the pro-life organization @CampaignLife which it calls, you guessed it, a 'far-right organization.' "It has called the work of the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform @CanadianCBR which uses abortion victim photography to show the truth about abortion a 'form of hate speech.'”"The quantity of articles that CAHN produces against the pro-life movement indicates that CAHN sees pro-lifers as one of the biggest threats to Canada."According to a July 10 release, CAHN received an additional $200,000 over two years from Public Safety Canada’s Community Resilience Fund. CAHN will use the money to hire a researcher to develop a framework to carry out studies on the far-right landscape in Canada.The Western Standard reached out to CAHN for comment but did not receive any before this article was submitted. Baklinski drew parallels between CAHN and an American organization."I fear that CAHN is already much like the U.S.-based Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), an 'anti-hate' group that, before it was discredited, was used by various corporate and government entities as a go-to resource to vet organizations to partner with," he wrote."SPLC showed its bias and lost its reputation after consistently labelling mainstream Christian and/or conservative organizations as “hate groups” to be distrusted by the public and blacklisted from various online platforms and services. In 2019, Twitter (now X) dropped SPLC as a "safety partner."Baklinski called on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to cut funding to CAHN if his party forms government."Canadians who love life, freedom, and democracy must recognize the threat posed by CAHN. If you publicly stand for life, family, and freedom, you might be targeted as the 'far-right' and as a hater and potentially be blacklisted, finding that this group is preventing, in its words, your 'growth,'" Baklinski wrote."The future of our country depends on ordinary Canadians like you and me standing firm against groups who are the real spreaders of division and who undermine the values, heritage, and culture of our great Canada which is 'founded upon the principle that recognizes the supremacy of God,' as our Charter states."