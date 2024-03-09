Pro-life group condemns Manitoba legislation creating 'bubble zones' around abortion clinics

Campaign Life Coalition is speaking out against new legislation by the Manitoba NDP government that would establish protected access zones outside abortion facilities and the homes of those who provide abortions. Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine, minister responsible for women and gender equity and Health, Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Uzoma Asagwara announced the legislation March 7.“Abortion is health care. Manitobans have the right to safe and accessible health care,” said Fontaine. “Whether you’re accessing reproductive care, recovering from a procedure or providing critical health care to Manitobans, this new legislation would make sure your safety and privacy is protected.”The safe access to abortion services act would prohibit protests, demonstrations or picketing within buffer zones to protect patients and providers against harassment and intimidation, noted Fontaine.The proposed legislation would require safety perimeters around clinics whose primary purpose is to provide abortion services. Other facilities that provide surgical or medical abortion services such as hospitals, pharmacies, doctors’ offices and health-care facilities would have the option of requesting a buffer zone be established around their sites.The legislation would also support access to abortion by protecting physicians and pharmacists who provide access to Mifegymiso, a non-surgical option for early abortion.In addition, people who work in clinics would be protected at home under the new law.“Health-care professionals who provide reproductive care sometimes do so in the face of harassment, intimidation or even violence, and that is simply unacceptable,” said Asagwara.“These new protections will help make sure that health-care professionals and their families are safe both at work and at home.”The ministers noted that although federal legislation recently came into force that criminalizes the intimidation or obstruction of health-care workers and patients, it does not establish safe buffer zones or prohibit other forms of interference such as recording, attempting to influence or inform, or other acts of disapproval.BC, Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and Nova Scotia have legislation that establishes abortion protest buffer zones.Campaign Life Coalition denounced the new legislation.“This proposed bill is utterly totalitarian,” said Maria Slykerman, president of CLC Manitoba. “It makes an enemy of every Manitoban who values the freedoms that make Canada such a great place to live, including the freedom to gather and speak in the public square, no matter who you are or what your views are.” “In the end, Bubble zone censorship laws are contrary to our Charter Right to freedom of expression and to gather. They have been entirely unwelcomed in every province in which they have been introduced. Passing such a law in Manitoba will only make this province a more repressive and dangerous place to live,” she added.Jeff Gunnarson, CLC’s National President, pointed out that the NDP used to be a party for the “little guy,” but it is now “abandoning the littlest of those among us, the preborn child, by banning the free speech rights of those who are committed to being a voice for these little voiceless ones.” Gunnarson said fetuses are people and only those outside the womb can speak for them. "These are humans we’re talking about here, humans with human rights, including the right to life. But, they have no voice. So, pro-lifers become their voice and try to convince mothers to choose life for their babies,” he said.“It’s simply evil that a government wants to criminalize those voices at abortion centres who are trying to save lives, who are trying to stand up for the victim of a violent and cruel death. Shame on Wab Kinew and the entire NDP for abandoning the preborn child with this anti-human-rights legislation. May God have mercy on us."