Jason Nixon

 By Dave Naylor

A stunning defeat of the majority of Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre Constituency Association (CA) board members is being hailed as a huge grassroots victory inspired by the Take Back Alberta (TBA) movement.

Three new members of the executive including a new president, and 25 of 27 directors, were elected at the annual general meeting (AGM) Monday in MLA Jason Nixon’s constituency which has been plagued with division and accusations of unfair representation.

News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief

Dave Naylor is News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served as City Editor of the Calgary Sun & covered Alberta news for nearly 40 years.

(1) comment

gyrogyicsopak
gyrogyicsopak

jason cunny is gone, curious what should happen to his former right hand man? you know the intimidator (look up the hunting story or some other "play " by him

