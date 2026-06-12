Pro-Palestine activists hang banner over Toronto sign to kick Israel from FIFA

TORONTO — Pro-Palestinian activists unfurled a banner in downtown Toronto on Friday calling on the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to suspend Israel from international competition.The banner, displayed in a public area, urged FIFA to "kick Israel out" and referenced the cases of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya and Palestinian football player Natalie Abu Dayyeh. It comes hours before the first World Cup game between Bosnia and Canada is set to be played at BMO fieldPhotos and videos shared on social media showed demonstrators holding the banner while drawing attention to what organizers described as concerns over the treatment of Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.Dr. Abu Safiya, a Palestinian physician, has been the subject of advocacy campaigns calling for his release following his detention by Israeli authorities. Activists at the Toronto demonstration also highlighted the case of Abu Dayyeh, a Palestinian football player, as part of broader calls for international sports organizations to take action against Israel.The protest comes amid growing pressure from some activists and advocacy groups for FIFA and other international sporting bodies to impose sanctions on Israel similar to measures taken against other countries involved in armed conflicts.Supporters of such measures argue that international sports organizations should hold countries accountable for alleged human rights violations. Opponents contend that sporting events should remain separate from political disputes and warn against the politicization of international competition.FIFA has faced calls from various groups in recent years to review Israel's participation in international football competitions. The organization has not announced any decision regarding Israel's status.