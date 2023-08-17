COVID-19 nurse

A nurse in full protective gear tends to a patient in the intensive care unit at North York General Hospital in Toronto back in the early days of the pandemic. 

 Courtesy Evan Mitsui/CBC

A review of COVID-19 contracts approved by Health Canada showed more than one-tenth failed to follow the rules, according to Blacklock’s Reporter

“Contracting resources were significantly impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic,” said Procurement Ombudsman, Alexander Jeglic, in a statement. 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

guest1226
guest1226

It's a shame we are talking about this, and not focusing on the millions of deaths and injuries from the vaccines we have up to this date, and the potential future deaths, as the spike protein never quits doing it's destruction on the immune system. The statistics on the killing spree are intentionally not allowed, and vaccines are still being pushed. I will never ever get one again-of any kind.

rianc
rianc

That is typical of this government, it is all about enriching Lieberal supporters, former Lieberal MPs and close friends of Trudumb.

Jane V
Jane V

The pot needs vigorous stirring, to see what unmentionables were put in it.

