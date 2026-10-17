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Procurement watchdog finds Rideau Hall broke federal contracting rules in $42,780 IT deal

Alexander Jeglic in the House of Commons Standing Committee on Government Operations and Estimates meeting on October 21, 2025.
Alexander Jeglic in the House of Commons Standing Committee on Government Operations and Estimates meeting on October 21, 2025.Screenshot
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Cdnpoli
Alexander Jeglic
Rideau Hall
Department Of Public Works
Parm Bains
Julie Vignola
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Western Standard
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