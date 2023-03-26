Smith Notley

The Alberta election will be decided in a dozen battleground ridings, according to a Lethbridge professor.

Geoffrey Hale, an emeritus professor of political science at the University of Lethbridge, said Danielle Smith has widened her path to possible victory since taking power, but that it will be more difficult than in 2019.

(3) comments

jrharvey85
jrharvey85

Notley did win her one seat and her party won 24 seats and 32.67% of the popular vote. In 2015 she won one seat and her party won 54 seats and over 40% of the popular vote. Not sure about your math.

Conservative Hippie
Conservative Hippie

The sad fact is is that Albertans don't understand 1) Math and 2) the fact that elections don't really matter so they get stuck in the left right paradigm and nothing ever changes.

Lets start with math. According to polls 60-70% of Albertans are on the fence. This is called voter apathy but really what it is is lack of leadership from any party so most Albertans have to hold their nose to vote for the lesser of the evils.

Fact: according to polls Notley and Smith are neck in neck. Considering that Notley got all of ONE seat in the 2019 election this suggests that Smith is not as popular as she should be and the UCP is wading in the liberal/ globalist pool party and not dealing with the legitimate concerns of the Alberta people.

Fact according to polls something like 48% of Albertans are in favor of separating from Canada. Fine this is down from 52% but still a very significant number. Smith took separation off the table and all of her promises have been walked back on. She is now singing a similar tune to the NDP.

Does anyone REALLY see a difference between right and left at this point? You can sugarcoat dog poop but it is still dog poop and really not advisable to eat. So do you want your poop sugar coated or straight up and that is the difference between NDP and UCP.

Enter Artur Pawlowski and the Alberta Independence movement. I truly believe that the vast majority of Albertans would vote for Pastor Art. Personally if the powers that be were fair he would get a landslide victory but he's under house arrest for preaching a sermon at Coutts during the 2022 protest. And is regularily getting arrested for some slight infraction and serving time for no reason while child rapists get to walk the streets less than 24 hours after arrests. This is Alberta today. This is Canada today. The people need to rise but the press will paint us as evil and name calling takes away the mojo. On top of that we will be told that Smith got a victory or Notley got a victory and the people will believe it and the shaming will commence. VOTE SPLITTER!!

If we do not rise and take back our province we will be lost to globalist communist rule. It is already happening. The frog soup is nearly done the MK Ultra mind control tactics have worked and we are a whining woke defeated people.

Times up.

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Sad but true!

