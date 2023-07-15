Groceries

Groceries

 Courtesy Canadianfreestuff.com

Higher mortgage and interest rates and a higher cost of living are making it harder for Canadians to afford to feed themselves, according to a professor of food at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

In a recent commentary entitled “Rising Interest Rates and the Silent Hunger,” Sylvain Charlebois said the Bank of Canada’s interest rate hikes, now at 5%, have led to people spending less on food.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.