Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
“Despite prevailing inflation, the latest quarterly results from Empire/Sobeys/IGA indicate a $16 million decline in food sales compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year. That’s right, $16 million,” said Charlebois.
“Similarly, Loblaw/Provigo experienced a mere 3.1% increase in food sales over the past year, despite inflation consistently exceeding 9% for the preceding 12 months. Metro witnessed a modest 5.8% rise in food sales at their stores during the last quarter.”
Charlebois, who formerly taught economics at the University of Regina, suspects the numbers have more to do with people shopping smarter than eating out.
“We are all actively pursuing special offers, forsaking national brands, and gravitating towards more affordable stores. While food prices are undeniably on the rise, discounted products can still be found. On average, supermarkets [offer] a range of 15,000 to 60,000 products, contingent upon the shopping locale.”
When housing costs so much, there is little room for much else, said Charlebois.
“The past year has proven challenging for almost everyone due to escalating interest rates. Particularly, rental costs in Canada have surged in recent months. For instance, the average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment is presently $1,828, according to Rentals.ca. This marks a 13.03% increase over a single year, amounting to an additional $238 per month,” Charlebois explained.
“Consequently, tenants of one-bedroom apartments must now bear a rent that exceeds the preceding year's by nearly $3,000. Analogously, the same scenario applies to two-bedroom apartments. The average monthly rent in Canada stands at $2,243, reflecting a 10.7% surge over a year, with approximately one-third of Canadians renting their residences.”
At least homeowners have it good, right? No, not if they’re still paying their mortgage.
“Homeowners and mortgage borrowers face an even more dire situation. For those who acquired a $500,000 house last year, availing a 25-year mortgage with a 20% down payment, the monthly payments hovered around $1,700, subject to the prevailing interest rate," Charlebois wrote. "At present, these payments have surpassed $2,800 per month, constituting an approximate increment of $1,100 per month and nearly $13,000 annually.”
But homeowners can get through this, right? Well, maybe with difficulty.
“Maintaining the same standard of living under such circumstances necessitates a considerable financial commitment. Moreover, over time, many households find themselves compelled to renegotiate their mortgages at significantly higher interest rates, an unsurprising outcome.”
Lowering housing costs is harder than finding grocery store discounts, Charlebois noted. The choices are to move out or take in a boarder.
“The statistics underscore the financial strain endured by Canadians, held captive by the exorbitant costs of housing and consequently compelled to make compromises in their grocery expenditures,” wrote Charlebois.
“Given the foreseeable persistence of rising rents and mortgage rates, the prevailing macroeconomic context compels us all to embrace a more frugal mindset.”
Charlebois said older Canadians have seen this movie before, in the early 1980s. The circumstances eventually gave way to better ones, but the change in spending habits lasted longer.
“During that era, promotional products not only experienced temporary surges in popularity but became the norm for many households,” Charlebois wrote.
“Although the prospect of abundance and indulgence will eventually resurface, it will undoubtedly require some time to materialize.”
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.