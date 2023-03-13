Federal Commissioner of Lobbying Nancy Bélanger

 Federal Commissioner of Lobbying Nancy Bélanger

 Courtesy CBC

In an open letter published by Democracy Watch, 32 lawyers and law and political science professors called on the House of Commons Ethics Committee to reject some of Commissioner of Lobbying Nancy Bélanger’s proposed changes to the Lobbyists’ Code of Conduct. 

The signatories were concerned that proposed changes will gut key ethical lobbying rules and allow lobbyists to do significant campaigning for, and fundraise unlimited amounts of money for, politicians and their parties and lobby them at the same time or soon afterwards.

