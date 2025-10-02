Project Gaslight shooter who fled to India arrested

A man wanted in connection with three shootings tied to the extortion series known as Project Gaslight in Edmonton has been arrested after fleeing the country.Arjun Sahnan, 21, was taken into custody at the Edmonton airport after returning from India. He faces charges of discharging a firearm recklessly (x2) and possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition (x3) in relation to shootings that took place in late 2023 in Edmonton, Winnipeg and Sherwood Park.The first shooting occurred on Dec. 21, 2023, in Edmonton’s Cy Becker neighbourhood, where shots were fired at an upstairs bedroom window while the homeowners and four other occupants, including two children, were asleep..Days later, on Dec. 24, shots were fired at a northwest Winnipeg home occupied by several family members. One bullet passed through a bedroom and an adjoining room, narrowly missing occupants. Security cameras captured the incident. In both cases, the homeowners had been extorted and threatened before the shootings.The final incident occurred on Dec. 29, 2023, in Sherwood Park’s Fountain Creek neighbourhood, where shots were fired at an unoccupied home. One bullet struck a toybox in a children’s playroom. Investigators believe the house was targeted by mistake.Ballistics confirmed that the same firearm was used in all three drive-by shootings. Canada-wide warrants were issued for Sahnan’s arrest in April 2024 after he fled to India immediately following the incidents..Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.