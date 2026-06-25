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'PROJECT IN THE NATIONAL INTEREST': Corey Hogan says Ottawa awaits Alberta's pipeline proposal

Liberal MP Corey Hogan says that Ottawa remains on track to receive the UCP government’s West Coast pipeline proposal on July 1, which he stated is viewed by the feds as being a project in the national interest.
Liberal MP Corey Hogan says that Ottawa remains on track to receive the UCP government’s West Coast pipeline proposal on July 1, which he stated is viewed by the feds as being a project in the national interest.WS/David Wiechnik
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Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Danielle Smith
Abpol
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
Oil Pipeline
Memorandum Of Understanding
Corey Hogan
alberta oil pipeline
Smith-Carney Memorandum of Agreement
BC Pipeline
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