Jordon Trishton Walker

Jordon Trishton Walker 

 Courtesy Project Veritas

Hot on the heels of riveting undercover interviews with a Pfizer executive explaining the drug giant’s gain of function research and the harm its vaccine does to women’s menstrual cycles, the board of directors of Project Veritas has put founder and chairman, James O’Keefe, on paid leave.

The board is considering removing him from a leadership role, according to a report by New York magazine, claiming to have spoken to current and former employees.

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(3) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Could the "Wokies" have bought off Strack & some of the Board?

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Fake news bs stories aimed to push Mr. O'Keefe out. Anyone who believes this garbage inspired by Pfizer and the deep state are completely out of touch with what's going on around them.

Report Add Reply
WCanada
WCanada

Looks like a smear campaign to me.

Report Add Reply

