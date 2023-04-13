Danielle Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the province needs healthcare workers. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

The Alberta United Conservative Party (UCP) would form a slim majority government if an election were held today, according to projections from 338Canada

The Alberta UCP would win 44 seats, a decrease from 63 in 2019, according to the Wednesday projections. They said the Alberta NDP would obtain 43 seats, an increase from 24 in 2019.

UCP majority

338Canada seat projection 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(4) comments

howard
howard

I think that's a Quebec based poll. There may be a certain amount of bias involved.

Report Add Reply
guest310
guest310

here we go again with these polls, who's doing the polls, how come with all these polls my phone never rings, how many polled like 700, I do not believe.

Report Add Reply
Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

I just cant believe how left wing socialist that Albertans have become. They will eventually sink this province into another socialist pit of despair. The NDP are the worst party you could ever vote for and they have continuously outright lied to the voters without any consequences.

Report Add Reply
dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

yea I think I believe it, we have weak leaders at the moment.

Report Add Reply

