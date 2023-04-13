The Alberta United Conservative Party (UCP) would form a slim majority government if an election were held today, according to projections from 338Canada.
The Alberta UCP would win 44 seats, a decrease from 63 in 2019, according to the Wednesday projections. They said the Alberta NDP would obtain 43 seats, an increase from 24 in 2019.
No other parties would win a seat in the Alberta Legislature. The other parties the projections cited were the Alberta Party, the Wildrose Independence Party of Alberta (WIPA), the Alberta Liberals, and the Alberta Greens.
The projections went on to say the Alberta UCP would win the popular vote at 47%. They added the Alberta NDP would come in second place at 45%.
This was followed by the Alberta Party (4%), WIPA (2%) and the Liberals (1%). The Greens would not register a measurable percentage.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has a safe hold on Brooks-Medicine Hat, beating out Alberta Party leader Barry Morishita and WIPA interim leader Jeevan Mangat Singh. NDP leader Rachel Notley would win her seat in Edmonton-Strathcona.
Liberal leader John Roggeveen would probably lose his race in Calgary-Fish Creek to the UCP candidate. Green leader Jordan Wilkie would lose Edmonton-Rutherford to the NDP candidate.
These projections come after Notley called for a judicial review on March 30 upon claiming Smith interfered in the justice system.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
I think that's a Quebec based poll. There may be a certain amount of bias involved.
here we go again with these polls, who's doing the polls, how come with all these polls my phone never rings, how many polled like 700, I do not believe.
I just cant believe how left wing socialist that Albertans have become. They will eventually sink this province into another socialist pit of despair. The NDP are the worst party you could ever vote for and they have continuously outright lied to the voters without any consequences.
yea I think I believe it, we have weak leaders at the moment.
