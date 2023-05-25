Smith votes

UCP leader Danielle Smith votes in advance polls in Calgary Tuesday.

 Courtesy Shaun Polczer/Western Standard

The Alberta United Conservative Party would form a majority government with fewer seats than it had in 2019 if an election happened now, according to projections from 338Canada

The Alberta UCP would win 48 seats, a decrease from 63 in 2019, according to the Wednesday projections. They said the Alberta NDP would garner 39 seats, an increase from 24 in 2019. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

rianc
rianc

Those seat projections make no sense. Rural Alberta which has 41 seats is going to vote in some NDP candidates. Yet a lot of polls show rural Alberta massively favouring the UCP over the NDP. To me the UCP should be winning over 50 seats since they will probably take almost half of Calgary's 26 seats.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Don’t listen to the polls, get out and vote, bring someone with you, discourage people from voting fringe parties as it will only help the NDP, some ridings are likely to be won by 100 votes possibly less, if we allow 3rd parties to siphon off support, we will wind up with government no one wants, now is not the time for a protest vote, the very life of the province and its inhabitants is on the line.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Polls are now becoming as common as opinions, everyone has one and they all stink. I can poll my dog and 2 cats and they agree we should charge most politicians with treason and bring back public hanging for that crime. In the grand scheme of things, it means nothing.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.