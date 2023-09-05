Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The Conservatives would form a majority government if an election took place now, according to projections from 338Canada.
The Conservatives would win 179 seats — an increase from 119 in 2021 — according to the projections. The projections said the Liberals would win 103 seats — a decrease from 160 in 2021.
The Bloc Quebecois would come in third place with 33 seats. Staying in fourth place would be the NDP with 21 seats.
The Greens would stay the same at two seats. The People’s Party of Canada (PPC) would not win a seat.
While the Conservatives would win a majority government, the projections said they would win the popular vote at 38%. The Liberals would come in second place at 29%.
Subsequent to the Liberals would be the NDP (18%). This was followed by the Bloc Quebecois (7%), the Greens (5%), and the PPC (3%).
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre would win Carleton, ON. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a safe hold in Papineau, QC.
Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet has a safe hold on Beloeil-Chambly, QC. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has a leaning hold on Burnaby South, BC, but he could lose to the Conservative or Liberal candidate.
Green leader Elizabeth May would win Saanich-Gulf Islands, BC. PPC leader Maxime Bernier would lose Portage-Lisgar, MB, to the Conservative candidate.
