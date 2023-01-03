Poilievre

The Conservatives would form a minority government if an election took place now, according to projections by 338Canada. 

The projections said the Conservatives would win 141 seats, an increase from 119 in 2021. They said the Liberals would gather just 139 seats, a decrease from 160. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

According to the numbers provided and assuming Singh will again prop up Trudeau, Pierre will not become Prime Minister.

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

Western Canadians should be looking at those numbers and asking why they want to remain in a Confederation that has never given them equal or effective representation and now attacks their people, cultures, and economies.

I wonder if these numbers take into account the role China is having in our elections? Most notably in the ridings CSIS seems to have referred to. Without foreign "support" in our elections the Liberals and NDP would not hold power at any level of government so it is important.

