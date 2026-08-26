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Prolonged trade war risks deepening Alberta alienation

Fergus Hodgson, director of Econ Americas (left) and University of Calgary political scientist Tom Flanagan (right).
Fergus Hodgson, director of Econ Americas (left) and University of Calgary political scientist Tom Flanagan (right). Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Oil And Gas
Tom Flanagan
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Fergus Hodgson
Trade War
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