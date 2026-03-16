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Prominent Albertan Marjorie Nattress passes away at 98

Marjorie Nattress passed away on March 6, leaving behind an impactful life filled with community and purpose.
Marjorie Nattress
Marjorie NattressMcCaw Funeral Service, Leah Mushet, WS
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Lloydminster
Joan Crockatt
Obituary
obituaries
obituaries Alberta
Alberta resident
Alberta woman
Alberta community
Marjorie Nattress
Lloydminster Clinic

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