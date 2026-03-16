Prominent Albertan Marjorie Nattress passes away at 98

Marjorie Nattress passed away on March 6, leaving behind an impactful life filled with community and purpose.Nattress was born in 1927. Her father Frank Schuyler James, was a steam engineer who brought threshing machines across borders, and her mother, Ina Vida Martin, hosted Nellie McClung, one of the Famous Five Women suffragists, for a "Pink Tea" event meant for women to discuss their roles in public life.Nattress carried the values of her parents — purpose, duty, and faith — into her own life, becoming a nurse and receiving her degree from the University of Alberta, training at the Royal Alexandra Hospital. Nattress was a mother, grandmother, and wife to Dr. Ronald Nattress, whom she married in 1951. Together they established Lloydminster Clinic, contributing to what Alberta looks like today..Marjorie and her husband first settled in Cadomi, AB, a small mining town, where they both worked at the hospital — he was the sole doctor and she was the sole nurse.They then settled in Lloydminster, where Ronald and two university friends helped him establish what is today the Lloydminster Clinic.Nattress continued to be a pillar for her community and for her children, known as a band mom, traveling in her Volkswagen filled with teenagers and instruments, and participating in golf, church choir (and as a worship leader), bridge, and as an avid volunteer. She is survived by her six children, including Joan Crockatt, who was an MP for Calgary Centre from 2012 to 2015.