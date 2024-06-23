Prominent cardiologist says belief in COVID-19 vaccines must be challenged

A prominent American cardiologist called for courage at a conference of Canadian patriots, urging attendees to share their concerns about mRNA vaccines with doctors.Dallas cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough made his comments Saturday to the Reclaiming Canada Conference in Victoria.McCullough said government agencies “deceived” people about COVID-19 vaccines, and they remain a “hot button issue.”“By the denial of full and effective and available early treatment, and by the relentless pursuit of mass vaccination, there has been mass negligent homicide,” he said.“Court cases are going on all over the world with those charges being examined. These are very, very serious times that we're in.”McCullough said the vaccines were “the gamble of all time.”“Not a single country has opened a vial and examined independently what's in the vaccine, despite many calls for inspection. All of these observations should be enormously concerning to us,” he said.“Do you know Canada did not do one large randomized trial of multi drug treatment to save Canadians and nursing homes or elderly people? Not one. The US government had one multi drug treatment protocol. They stopped it after 20 patients and they immediately just turned their attention to the vaccine.”McCullough said alternative treatments to COVID are still ignored, despite an 85% success rate from some protocols.“The whole purpose of creating SARS-Cov-2 or creating any of these pathogens in biolabs is to create vaccines, not therapeutics,” he said.“We had promising drug after promising drug, whether they were inexpensive generics, whether they were high tech monoclonal antibodies when used in combination, we gave patients a tremendous opportunity to survive this illness.”The COVID-19 vaccines turned people’s own bodies into SARS-CoV-2 spike protein factories. McCullough said “the dangerous and lethal part of the virus” remains in the body for months.“No wonder some people have been sick for months after the vaccine, a foreign protein devised in a Chinese biosecurity lab is in their bloodstream,” McCullough said.A clear paper trail shows the National Institutes of Health sent gain of function research to the Wuhan Lab of Virology to make the precursor to SARS-CoV-2 worse, McCullough said, saying history may be repeating itself.“Our research suggests that bird flu is actually a product of gain of function research,” McCullough said.“That's their aspiration, to hold biological threats and countermeasures as power tools.”Such medical orthodoxy ends only after many years and with difficulty, McCullough explained, pointing out how the establishment downplayed the importance of hand-washing, the connection between tobacco and cancer, and even problems with early and “grossly unsafe” smallpox vaccines.“They were contaminated with staph and strep and tetanus and syphilis. And people died from the smallpox vaccine given to them against their will. That's the 19th century. How can we possibly be surprised with what happened with a COVID 19 vaccine?” asked McCullough.Alfred Russell Wallace wrote Vaccination a Delusion, Its Penal Enforcement a Crime (1898) and Vaccination Proved Useless and Dangerous (1889). His analyses of decades of data, plus anti-vaccination leagues and uprisings finally lifted mandatory vaccinations.McCullough said this history should encourage citizens that change is possible, even though vaccines have taken on “a religious ideology in medicine.”“Everyone must take them–everyone. And if there's harm caused, or even if one loses their life, they have to take it for the team. That's vaccine ideology and doctors really believe this.”McCullough recommended the React19 website as a resource for its 3,500+ peer reviewed papers on vaccines, injuries, disabilities and deaths. He said it was time for courage, not fear.“The biopharmaceutical complex is using censorship, propaganda and manipulation to keep people living in fear. But what we need now is courage,” McCullough said.“Let the doctors and nurses and others know your concerns. If they hear concerns voiced over and over and over again, it will start to sink in, and you will change the course of medical history.”