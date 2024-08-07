Prominent doctor downplays WHO meetings over monkeypox

A sexually transmitted disease prompting emergency meetings at the World Health Organization poses little threat to most people, according to prominent American physician and biochemist Dr. Robert Malone.Monkeypox (mpox) has spread outside of the Democratic Republic of Congo to Cote d'Ivoire. On Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called an "emergency" meeting to advise him on "whether the outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern” (PHEIC).WHO gave mpox the same designation from July 2022 to May 2023. That outbreak subsided, but a new strain has surged since September 2023. On July 11, the WHO stated more than 11,000 cases and 445 deaths had been recorded in the Congo this year.Mpox was first discovered in humans in 1970 in the Congo. The disease, which is treatable, though not curable, causes fever, muscular aches and large boil-like skin lesions.Dr. Robert Malone, a pioneering researcher of mRNA technology who gained prominence for his opposition to COVID-19 pandemic responses, urged calm once again.“This is more fearporn by the WHO. Don't fall for it,” Malone wrote in a Substack post on Wednesday.“The WHO is worried that since most people who actually have monkey pox have no symptoms, people will refuse to be alarmed about it.”A PHEIC is the highest alarm the WHO can make over an infectious disease. Since 2009, it was declared over H1N1 swine flu, poliovirus, Ebola, Zika virus, Ebola again, COVID-19, and mpox.“In 2022, Tedros alone made the decision to label it as such- when the committee decided it was not of concern... Let's see what he does this time,” Malone said.Malone said the disease is usually sexually transmitted and its death rate in healthy people is “almost non-existent.”The mpox reporting page at the WHO says, “With the exception of countries in West and Central Africa, amongst those countries for whom mpox cases’ exposures have been reported, the ongoing outbreak of mpox continues to primarily affect men who have sex with men (MSM). At present there is no signal suggesting sustained transmission beyond these networks. Confirmation of one case of mpox, in a country, is considered an outbreak.”Malone suggested WHO is looking for more reasons to get a $15 million donation it has asked for from the “bankrupt” U.S. He said suggestions from the Daily Mail that the current outbreak could “soon spread to (the) US” were more “fearporn.”“In the USA, there have been 32,063 confirmed cases of mpox, with 58 deaths (most of these men, if not all, were immunosuppressed -HIV positive),” Malone explains.“As usual, this is really about money, power, and subsidies.”Two vaccines have been backed by the WHO to prevent mpox infection. The organization recommends a vaccine within four days of contact with someone who has the virus or within up to 14 days if there are no symptoms.The disease is spread through physical contact, such as kissing or sex, animals when cooking them, contaminated materials and pregnant women who can spread it to a fetus. In 2022, Malone said, “Orthopox viruses often are cross-protective. In other words, if you have been vaccinated with a smallpox vaccine, or previously infected by Cowpox, Camelpox, or Monkeypox, you are highly likely to be quite resistant to disease caused by the Monkeypox virus.”An August 3 article from Science magazine suggested the new strain was more deadly, killing 3% of people. Malone has doubts.“We certainly don’t know if these deaths now being reported are with mpox or from mpox,” Malone said.“In fact, we know very little at all.”Malone said the WHO has an “inherent conflict of interest” because its largest injections of money are usually tied to major disease outbreaks.“Just like with COVID, big pharma, working with the WHO, can hold governments hostage to their demands for more money to solve (the) government’s problem. Do not fall for their Fearporn,” Malone wrote.“It is time for the psychological bioterrorism by the WHO to be put to an end.”