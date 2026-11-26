CALGARY — More than three dozen First Nation and Métis communities are negotiating with Enbridge to buy a 6% stake in the company’s Line 3 crude oil pipeline. The stake is worth roughly $1.5 billion, which would make the deal the largest acquisition by aboriginal buyers in Canadian history.Two sources close to the matter told the Globe and Mail that an announcement regarding the proposed deal — named “Project Vault” — is expected in early 2027. However, the details have yet to be finalized, and the price and ownership share could change.The Calgary-based company’s Line 3 pipeline can carry up to 760,000 barrels of crude oil per day from Edmonton to Superior, Wisconsin, and forms part of Enbridge’s Mainline network..Enbridge delays Mainline expansion, citing uncertainty over Canadian oil production.The network can move up to three million barrels per day from Western Canada to refineries across North America.Enbridge spokesperson Jesse Semko declined to comment on the talks but told the Globe the company is “currently exploring financial partnerships across numerous assets where the economics are favourable for the indigenous partners and our business.”He added that Enbridge has already reached agreements worth more than $2 billion with 65 aboriginal communities across Canada.In 2022, a group of 23 communities paid $1.12 billion for an 11.57% stake in seven Enbridge pipelines in northern Alberta.In 2025, 36 aboriginal groups in BC acquired a 12.5% stake in Enbridge’s Westcoast natural gas pipeline network for $715 million. A $400-million federal loan guarantee backed part of the deal..Enbridge delays Mainline expansion, citing uncertainty over Canadian oil production.Aboriginal investment in Canadian energy projects has been steadily growing in recent years, as First Nations acquired ownership interests in more than 5,000 kilometres of operating pipelines across the country between 2021 and early 2026, according to Canada Energy Regulator data.Many of these latest investments have been made possible through the creation of both provincial and federal aboriginal loan guarantee programs that have allowed First Nations to borrow at rates closer to market rates.The Canada Indigenous Loan Guarantee Corp. (CILGC) administers the federal program.The federal Indian Act has long limited the use of reserve land as collateral for loans, forcing aboriginal communities to pay higher interest rates on their debt than non-aboriginal borrowers.But, in recent years, other aboriginal-led financial institutions, including Cedar Leaf Capital, First Nations Bank of Canada (FNBC) and the First Nations Finance Authority (FNFA), have also helped to increase the financial resources aboriginal communities can access.