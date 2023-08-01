A protestor shouted at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about vaccine caused injuries and deaths as he walked into a press conference in Hamilton.
“Trudeau, are you going to apologize to Canadians?” said the protestor in a Monday video.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
A protestor shouted at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about vaccine caused injuries and deaths as he walked into a press conference in Hamilton.
“Trudeau, are you going to apologize to Canadians?” said the protestor in a Monday video.
“Are you going to apologize to Canadians for saying the vaccine was safe and effective?”
Trudeau walked past the protestor, waving at her. He looked forward and continued to walk on.
The protestor asked Trudeau about American resident Maddie De Garay, who took a COVID-19 vaccine and ended up on a feeding tube. She questioned if he knew about former New Tecumseth, ON, resident Sean Hartman, who died from the COVID-19 vaccine.
She said elderly people died alone.
Trudeau goes inside and is followed by a few people. A few Hamilton Police officers walk near the protestor.
“Traitor,” she said.
American pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole determined on July 3 Hartman died from the COVID-19 vaccine.
Cole examined Hartman’s tissues, finding spike protein in his adrenal glands.
“The adrenal glands control your blood pressure, so if Sean’s blood pressure dropped, he would have died,” said Hartman’s father Dan.
CAUSE OF DEATH:ASCERTAINED 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭💔 pic.twitter.com/CmZkRvx0Oa— Answers4Sean (@Answers4Sean) July 3, 2023
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on July 8 he was happy to be attending Liberal MP George Chahal’s (Calgary-Skyview, AB) Stampede Breakfast, and hecklers showed up to try to drown him out.
Calgary resident Richard Wiebe was kicked out of the event for heckling Employment, Workforce Development, and Official Languages Minister Randy Boissonnault while he gave opening remarks.
“You save $1.45 billion,” said Wiebe.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(1) comment
Never let them forget. They ruined lives.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.