Saskatoon Protest Jan 28 2023
Image courtesy of Twitter

Saskatoon parents are protesting after a man who identified as a female repeatedly walked around naked in the girls changing room during young children’s swimming lesson times at the Shaw Centre.

The protest happened at Saskatoon City Hall on Saturday and had about 25 people at it in the frigid weather. And they vow they will be back next Saturday at 2 pm..

Sask Protest City Hall Jan 28 2023
Sask Protest Roadside Jan 28 2023

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

bgiesbrecht
bgiesbrecht

100% disgusting

