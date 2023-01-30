Saskatoon parents are protesting after a man who identified as a female repeatedly walked around naked in the girls changing room during young children’s swimming lesson times at the Shaw Centre.
The protest happened at Saskatoon City Hall on Saturday and had about 25 people at it in the frigid weather. And they vow they will be back next Saturday at 2 pm..
Buffalo Party’s Mark “Grizzly Patriot” Friesen said the weather did not help with the turnout and they will be back.
“-33C with windchill kept some people away, I guess. Next weekend it’s on again. We can’t stop until we get the policy changed. We have to protect the kids. #stopthepedos Thanks to everyone who braved the cold!” tweeted Friesen.
-33 with windchill kept some people away I guess. Next weekend it’s on again. We can’t stop until we get the policy changed. We have to protect the kids. #stopthepedos Thanks to everyone who braved the cold! pic.twitter.com/GTsB2UZ6G0
Moe’s government responded to the Western Standard’s inquiry with "the government of Saskatchewan is aware of the concerns raised by parents. As the concerns involve operations of a municipal recreation facility, this would be most appropriately addressed by the municipality responsible.”
Moe kicked it back to the municipality, taking no action.
The Western Standard did not receive a response from Clark.
The parents are considering going to the police and having the man charged with indecency.
Kelsey on Twitter called out Clarke and the city for their “virtue signalling” and harming children.
“The woke @cityofsaskatoon and @charlieclarkyxe have some serious explaining to do. Do you seriously stand for this?! Virtue signalling that this is #inclusive at the expense of our children is beyond disgusting. This is a call out to change policy to protect our kids! #yxe,” tweeted Kelsey.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
100% disgusting
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.