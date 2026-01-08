Protests surge across Iran after exiled Crown Prince calls for mass demonstrations

Demonstrations spread across Iran on Thursday night as protesters gathered in streets and shouted slogans from their homes following a call for mass action by exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, according to witnesses.

The unrest marked a further escalation in nationwide protests driven largely by economic grievances.

Internet access and telephone services were disrupted shortly after demonstrations began, with monitoring groups Cloudflare and NetBlocks reporting widespread outages that they attributed to state interference.

Similar shutdowns in the past have often preceded security crackdowns.

The protests tested whether Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s last shah, could mobilize public support from abroad. His father fled Iran ahead of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

In recent demonstrations, some protesters have voiced support for the former monarchy — an expression that once carried severe penalties and now reflects growing frustration with the country’s political and economic conditions.