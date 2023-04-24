PSAC
By Matthew Horwood

A strike involving about 155,000 Canadian federal government workers is nearing a deal.

On Sunday, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), the union representing the workers, reported that progress had been made regarding remote work and pay raises for Treasury Board workers.

Chris Aylward PSAC
PSAC Strike 1

About 1,200 Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) workers protested outside the Harry Hays Building in Calgary after the union ordered a strike. 

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(4) comments

Grinder
Grinder

Attention PSAC, only 35% of your group voted and it was a percent of that 1/3rd who said "Strike!".Like all union strikes, you hvae it very good and want it better, shame on you for your lack of appreciation and self victimization! You shows as lazy and entitled, you deserve nothing more, not even keeping your current job, you don't appreciate it.Come join REAL Canadians as we try to make ends meet for half of what you get on average!

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

This is bad news I was hoping the grifters would all be fired.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

PSAC will get what they want, it’s a Taxpayer funded union and members, and like

All unions representing government employees, they simply make

Outrageous demands, the government, having none of their personal money involved simply doesn’t care, and to save face and win elections gives it to them. Just once I would

Like for a government to say, “we Canadians have had enough, get back to work and be happy with what you have, or you will all be fired, you have 24 hours to decide”.

eldon628
eldon628

Biggest losers as always will be the private sector tax payers. The union and liberal/ndp coalition is just theater.

Mexico looks better all the time. The government there is openly corrupt. Here they are corrupt but pretend not to be.

