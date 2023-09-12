Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
More than 60 Bank of Canada (the bank) Security Officers represented by the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) are calling for parity with other federal employees and for the bank to consider inflation impacts in wage increases.
Security Officers have been in bargaining for close to two years now. Officers have found creative ways to support their demands, such as wearing patches on their uniforms criticizing the bank when it comes to inflation and wages.
At a July 2022 event hosted by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, Bank Governor Tiff Macklem suggested employers should disregard high inflation and soaring consumer prices in agreements with workers.
“Don’t build that into longer term contracts. Don’t build that into wage contracts. It is going to take some time, but you can be confident that inflation will come down,” Macklem said.
This advice was heavily criticized by union leaders. PSAC suggested in a press release that “the bank has adopted that same practice when it comes to their own employees.”
“The way our members have been treated by Bank of Canada leadership has been difficult to bear, and it keeps getting worse every day. This is especially frustrating for these workers since they are the ones who protect Bank of Canada employees, including the Governor, as well as Canada's economy day in and day out.” said Alex Silas, PSAC regional executive vice-president.
“It is especially concerning as the bank has withheld salary increases for the last two years and seeing how workers at Treasury Board, CRA and many other bargaining units across the country have received wages consistent with inflation, why should they be excluded from that?”
PSAC’s other demands include
a healthier work environment
better protections against harassment
• strengthened health and safety for all employees
improved pay structure
job security and protections against contracting out
addressing workload and improvements to staffing
Obtaining leave for victims of domestic violence consistent with other federally regulated workplaces for all employees.
“Watching the bargaining process at the Bank of Canada has been disappointing in light of some of the highest cost-of-living increases we have seen in decades,” said Silas.
“Instead of listening to workers, who know what they need to make a living, they are opting to listen to Bay Street economists more focused on corporate profits. I know that my fellow Bank of Canada Security Officers are united in solidarity and together, we will win a fair contract that addresses their workplace concerns.”
PSAC has been busy in recent weeks.
On August 31, the union launched a legal challenge against caps placed on damages under the Canadian Human Rights Act. The limits of $20,000 for pain and suffering with an additional $20,000 for willful or reckless actions by the employer were established in 1998.
On September 1, a majority of 5,000 Parks Canada workers represented by PSAC voted in favour of their tentative collective bargaining agreement. All workers will receive a lump sum payment of $2,500 in addition to other benefits.
On September 8, the union’s Canadian Food Inspection Agency workers ratified a four-year collective agreement covering 4,000 members through the end of 2025. Royal Canadian Mint employees are considering a similar agreement that would give workers a 12.6% pay raise through 2025.
(2) comments
Maybe under a future government we can impose the Emergency Act during any PSAC strike, and use Trudeau's playbook against them. There are way more federal government union members than protestors who showed up in Ottawa with bouncy castles. Imagine 300,000 bank accounts seized, every union leader denied bail, onerous bail conditions, and 39 million Canadian citizens filing a class action lawsuit against them? Either way, very soon a future government will have to cut the bloat, or the country goes into receivership, there will be zero benefits or pensions for our public parasites if the later happens.
I wished we could
All ignore PSAC, but we can’t because the blood sucking leeches confiscate out hard earned money.
