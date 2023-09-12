Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC)

More than 60 Bank of Canada (the bank) Security Officers represented by the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) are calling for parity with other federal employees and for the bank to consider inflation impacts in wage increases.  

Security Officers have been in bargaining for close to two years now. Officers have found creative ways to support their demands, such as wearing patches on their uniforms criticizing the bank when it comes to inflation and wages.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Maybe under a future government we can impose the Emergency Act during any PSAC strike, and use Trudeau's playbook against them. There are way more federal government union members than protestors who showed up in Ottawa with bouncy castles. Imagine 300,000 bank accounts seized, every union leader denied bail, onerous bail conditions, and 39 million Canadian citizens filing a class action lawsuit against them? Either way, very soon a future government will have to cut the bloat, or the country goes into receivership, there will be zero benefits or pensions for our public parasites if the later happens.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I wished we could

All ignore PSAC, but we can’t because the blood sucking leeches confiscate out hard earned money.

