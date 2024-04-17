News

PSAC likes more budget spending but wants higher taxes on rich and more union members

PSAC gave the 2024 federal budget mixed reviews
PSAC gave the 2024 federal budget mixed reviewsCourtesy John Thrower/YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Chris Aylward
Psac
Federal Budget
Budget 2024

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news