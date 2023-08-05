PSAC Strike 1

About 1,200 Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) workers protested outside the Harry Hays Building in Calgary after the union ordered a strike. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Hundreds of Parliamentary government workers, represented by the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), are complaining of “second-class” working conditions, but the government won’t budge.

A host of parliamentary staff including Parliamentary Protective Service (PPS) workers, workers at the Senate, employees at the Library of Parliament and workers with the House of Commons Operational Group are without a contract, in some cases since as far back as 2020. 

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

guest50
guest50

PSAC workers who believe they are being abused are free to seek employment elsewhere.

I wish them the best of luck trying work with the same wages, perks and gold-plated retirement benefits.

Freedom4me
Freedom4me

To the first two commenters, hear hear. Based on performance, PSAC members in general Are in fact second class. But most workers in Canada would die for the working conditions and union compensation packages that PSAC members get. Stop your entitled whining and pull your weight. Most businesses would accomplish a lot more, if they had the employee numbers you have. Shame

rianc
rianc

PSAC is saying their workers are working in second class conditions since that aren't getting paid enough. This is such a farce. Perhaps these union workers would be much happier to not have to work in government at all then. There are far too many government workers right now as it is and they still can't do their jobs.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Union workers call replacement workers scabs, nowadays, government union workers are nothing more than public parasites. There will be no change no matter the government because we have over 500,000 union parasites working for every level of government across Canada. When the working class stop paying any taxes, who is going to pay the parasites? I can tell you it won't be the politicians taking a pay cut to feed the public servants.

