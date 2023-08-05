Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
Hundreds of Parliamentary government workers, represented by the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), are complaining of “second-class” working conditions, but the government won’t budge.
A host of parliamentary staff including Parliamentary Protective Service (PPS) workers, workers at the Senate, employees at the Library of Parliament and workers with the House of Commons Operational Group are without a contract, in some cases since as far back as 2020.
According to a PSAC press release, “One of the biggest sticking points for all groups is that they are not getting treated the same as other federal employees working similar jobs, despite continuing to come to work in-person during the pandemic and during the difficult conditions created around the precinct in the Winter of 2022 during the ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation.”
Senate and House of Commons PSAC workers are asking for compensation from damages due to the Phoenix pay system and the same settlement won by PSAC Treasury Board workers in the Spring.
Last May, Treasury Board workers got a retroactive 1.5% increase for 2021, a 4.75% increase for 2022, a 3.5% increase for 2023, and a 2.25% increase for 2024; a total compound gain of 12.6%.
“What we’re asking for isn’t an unreasonable or unrealistic ask. The House of Commons is taking the position that we should earn less than other federal employees,” said Anna Braddon, the President of PSAC-UNE Local 70390 representing House of Commons workers.
“We showed up to work every day to serve Canadians and support the work of Parliament even during the pandemic and the convoy, we want our employer to show us the respect our members deserve.”
PSAC wants its PPS Detection Specialists treated the same as their counterparts on the Hill. The union says those constables “have far greater conditions when it comes to compensation, flexibility of scheduling as well as access to equipment necessary for their work, like radios.”
Patrick Davey, President of PSAC 70392, the local representing PPS detection specialists, says his people are feeling down because the government won’t budge.
“Morale is low because the employer refuses to consult with our members when it comes to working conditions and are doing all they can to delay improvements,” said Davey.
“If I had one message to the employer it would be that their current strategy is a losing one and that it’s time to get smart. We deserve the same deal as our coworkers.”
Alex Silas, PSAC Regional Executive Vice-President for the National Capital Region, agrees.
“PSAC members working on Parliament Hill have long been denied the same rights as other federal public service workers,” Silas said.
“Under the Parliamentary Employment and Staff Relations Act, they are denied the right to strike and are prevented from bargaining for improvements in various areas of their work. They are also the only unionized workers in Canada who cannot jointly choose an arbitrator with their employer to resolve contract disputes.”
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
(4) comments
PSAC workers who believe they are being abused are free to seek employment elsewhere.
I wish them the best of luck trying work with the same wages, perks and gold-plated retirement benefits.
To the first two commenters, hear hear. Based on performance, PSAC members in general Are in fact second class. But most workers in Canada would die for the working conditions and union compensation packages that PSAC members get. Stop your entitled whining and pull your weight. Most businesses would accomplish a lot more, if they had the employee numbers you have. Shame
PSAC is saying their workers are working in second class conditions since that aren't getting paid enough. This is such a farce. Perhaps these union workers would be much happier to not have to work in government at all then. There are far too many government workers right now as it is and they still can't do their jobs.
Union workers call replacement workers scabs, nowadays, government union workers are nothing more than public parasites. There will be no change no matter the government because we have over 500,000 union parasites working for every level of government across Canada. When the working class stop paying any taxes, who is going to pay the parasites? I can tell you it won't be the politicians taking a pay cut to feed the public servants.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.