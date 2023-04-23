Chris Aylward PSAC
Image courtesy of PSAC

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) union, representing the federal public employees currently on strike, said the strike would continue.

PSAC picket line

PSAC blamed the government for “incompetence” and “delays” during the negotiation process.

PSAC Strike 2

PSAC National President Chris Aylward said on Tuesday about 155,000 workers would picket starting Wednesday. 

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(3) comments

ljstd007
ljstd007

I’d fire everyone of them! No pensions! They need to feel and live on the other side of the gravy train, where people actually work for a living! No reward for bad & poor performance in a govt job!

Report Add Reply
Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Nothing but weak minded self entitled babies! They should all be fired for this and their participation in destroying this country with their woke communist agenda!

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Who cares. Bunch of Covid War Criminals. Fire everyone they are worthless grifters.

Report Add Reply

