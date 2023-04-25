The Federal government said it’s watching for road and infrastructure blockades as striking federal workers increase their picket efforts.
More than 155,000 federal public servants from the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) have been on strike for seven days as they negotiate with the government for better wages and more flexibility to work from home.
Hundreds of striking workers are causing disruptions in Ottawa by circling buildings, chanting, and playing loud music.
Some strikers marched on the Portage Bridge between Ottawa and Gatineau, creating traffic delays.
At the Prime Minister's Office building and the Treasury Board (TB) headquarters, strikers only allow one person to enter every five minutes.
The strike activity has increased as promised by PSAC President Chris Aylward, who said that the picket lines would move to more important locations, such as ports of entry, to have a greater effect on the economy.
PSAC tweeted on Monday night that they had closed down ports in Montreal, Vancouver and St. John's.
We shut down the Port of Montreal and downtown boulevards, the Port of Vancouver and the Port of Saint John’s; we blockaded the Treasury Board office in Ottawa and other strategic locations from coast to coast.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(9) comments
Who are these people? I drove through downtown Red Deer today and the dozen or so piccketers looked like they had been picked up from a homeless shelter. Are these really the people who we trust to handle our most personal and private information?
Let's see if Dustin Turdeau:
- clubs the workers using his armoured thugs
- steals their money (I mean fake fiat currency)
- throws them in jail
- declares marshal law - then rigs the Inquiry
- calls them racists, minority extremists
Probably not. They (the union puppet bosses) follow turdeau's orders when needed.
What a clown world we are in.
Oh this should get good. Time to invoke the Emergencies act for these entitled racists and misogynists. Are all the people Shitowa gonna have flashbacks and PTSD from all the loud music and yelling. HONK HONK.
Where are the RCMP Gestapo on their horses to run these rioters over? Where is the arrests? Will someone explain to me why peaceful protests in Ottawa, that didn’t block roads required a full force of the nations “law enforcement” yet these people are allowed to interrupt our lives, I swear, if they are blocking a road I am driving on, I Just might have “brake troubles”, demand these lazy ba**ards get back to work, or be fired.
Freeze their bank accounts & trample them with horses, throw them in jail for demostrating for their rights! What's good for the goose is good for the gander. NOT but how many of them were against the Truckers Convey?
Wonder when the MSM will start referring to them as domestic terrorists. Obviously Trudeau should re-invoke the emergencies act. We can't have any dissent from the government after all.
Was this not a trigger for Emergencies Act 14 months ago?
14 months ago the Emergencies act was triggered by far less a threat than this. I demand the Union bank accounts, their
Members bank accounts all be seized Right now. Why aren’t the banks suggesting this to the government like the did 14 months ago?
