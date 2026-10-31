News

Psychologists warn online gambling ads threaten mental health as MPs consider restrictions

Sports betting ads appear everywhere, including on this billboard at BMO Field in Toronto.
Sports betting ads appear everywhere, including on this billboard at BMO Field in Toronto.Courtesy Evan Mitsui/CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Department Of Canadian Heritage
Sports Betting
Canadian Association Of Broadcasters
Bill S-211
Canadian Gaming Association
Canadian Psychological Association