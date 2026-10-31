Psychologists warn online gambling ads threaten mental health as MPs consider restrictions

The Canadian Psychological Association is calling on Parliament to crack down on sports betting advertisements, warning that aggressive promotion of online gambling is contributing to addiction and putting young Canadians at risk.Blacklock's Reporter says in a submission to the Commons heritage committee, the association urged MPs to approve legislation establishing national restrictions on sports betting advertising.“The expansion and promotion of online gambling have become matters of serious mental health concern,” the association wrote.“The question before Parliament is not merely how to manage advertising for a commercial product, it is how to protect Canadians, particularly children, adolescents and young adults from an environment that encourages gambling.”The psychologists pointed to research published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal in 2026 showing calls for addiction counselling in Ontario increased 95% following the province's introduction of online gaming.The increase was particularly significant among adolescent boys and young men between the ages of 15 and 24.“Gambling disorder is a recognized behavioural addiction,” the association told MPs.While acknowledging that not everyone who gambles develops an addiction, the group warned that widespread advertising could encourage gambling among vulnerable Canadians.The warnings come as Parliament considers Bill S-211, An Act Respecting A National Framework On Sports Betting Advertising.The private member's bill would require cabinet to develop a national framework identifying measures to regulate sports betting advertisements, with the goal of restricting their use.The legislation passed the Senate in 2025 and received Second Reading in the House of Commons on April 22.However, broadcasters and representatives of the gambling industry are opposing the proposed restrictions, arguing that existing regulations are sufficient.The Canadian Association of Broadcasters questioned whether additional federal oversight would accomplish anything not already covered by current rules.“The question for Parliament should be, what specific problems would a new federal framework solve that is not already addressed through existing mechanisms?” the association wrote to the heritage committee.Television and radio executives also warned that restricting advertisements on Canadian broadcasting networks could simply drive advertising dollars toward less-regulated online platforms.“Restrictions on advertising carried by Canadian broadcasters will not reduce Canadians’ overall exposure to gambling advertising,” the association stated.“Advertising expenditures may instead migrate to digital and social platforms where Canadian oversight and accountability are weaker.”.The Canadian Gaming Association also urged MPs to reject the legislation, arguing that advertising restrictions would do little to discourage gambling.“Restricting gambling advertising is unlikely to prevent people from betting,” the association wrote.“Instead such measures may reduce awareness of safe, regulated and accountable operators.”Neither the broadcasters nor the gaming association disclosed how much the gambling industry spends annually on advertising.The debate follows Parliament's 2021 decision to legalize single-event sports betting through Bill C-218, An Act To Amend The Criminal Code.The legislation overturned a prohibition dating back to 1892 but did not establish limits on sports betting advertisements or the amount Canadians could wager.Since legalization, gambling promotions have become a prominent feature of televised sporting events and online platforms.Federal government research suggests Canadians are increasingly concerned about the impact of those advertisements, particularly on children.A 2026 Department of Canadian Heritage study found 80% of Canadians believe sports betting advertisements pose at least some threat to young people.“Sports betting ads are widely viewed as a threat,” stated the department's Survey On Ethics, Equity And Safety In Sport.“Eighty percent believe they pose at least a small threat to children and youth. Confidence in doping-free competition remains low.”The findings add to pressure from mental health professionals for Parliament to impose tighter controls on an industry that has expanded since the legalization of single-event sports wagering.MPs must now weigh the warnings from psychologists about gambling addiction against objections from broadcasters and gaming operators who maintain that additional advertising restrictions are unnecessary.