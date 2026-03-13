Public alert issued after measles exposure in Grande Prairie

Health officials are warning residents of a potential measles exposure at the Grande Prairie Friendship Centre’s westside location last week. Individuals present at 10507 98 Ave. on March 10, 2026, between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. (MDT) may be at risk.Anyone born in or after 1970 with fewer than two documented doses of a measles-containing vaccine, or who has never had measles, is urged to review their immunization records and monitor for symptoms. Measles is highly contagious and spreads through the air.Symptoms include a fever of 38.3° C or higher, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a red, blotchy rash that typically begins behind the ears or on the face before spreading down the body. The rash may appear darker or less visible on darker skin tones. Individuals developing symptoms are advised to stay home and call the measles hotline at 1-844-944-3434 before visiting any healthcare facility.Alberta’s publicly funded immunization program offers the measles vaccine free of charge. The recommended schedule includes two doses, with the first at one year of age and the second at 18 months. Individuals exposed without protection may be able to receive a vaccine within 72 hours to reduce the risk of infection. Babies under one year, pregnant individuals, and those with severely weakened immune systems may be eligible for immunoglobulin within six days of exposure.Residents can check their immunization history using My Health Record or by calling the measles hotline at 1-844-944-3434. Texting “Measles” to 88111 will also provide information on prevention and vaccination. For updates, visit alberta.ca/measles