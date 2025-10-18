Public business accountants to defend affordable accounting

Public Business Accountants from Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario convened in Red Deer last week for their annual conference, reaffirming their commitment to providing affordable and reliable accounting services to small businesses, charities, and non-profits across Canada.The event comes amid growing regulatory pressures in some provinces that have limited the scope of PBA work, raising concerns about access to affordable accounting for local organizations. In Nova Scotia, for example, recent changes have restricted the ability of PBAs to serve clients, a trend that worries licensees in other parts of the country.“PBAs play a vital role in keeping small businesses and community organizations running smoothly,” said Margo Desmarais, President of the PBA Society of Canada. “Despite efforts to reduce the scope of our designation, our licensees remain committed to providing practical, affordable and reliable accounting services to Canadians across the country.”.Conference attendees shared best practices and reinforced their dedication to integrity and competence within the accounting profession. Desmarais emphasized that the issue is not just professional, but also about fairness and economic access. “When our scope is limited, it’s not just hurting accountants, it’s putting the organizations people rely on at risk of higher costs,” she said, noting that PBAs help local daycare centres, guide small business owners, and prepare tax filings for charities.Despite the pressures, the conference left attendees united in defending their designation and its unique focus on community and accessibility. For many, the gathering served as a reminder that quality accounting should remain within reach for small organizations and local communities.Founded in 1984, the PBA Society of Canada represents a national network of qualified business accountants who serve the day-to-day needs of small businesses, charities, and non-profits across the country.