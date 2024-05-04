Public criticizes Liberal's response to food inflation

Recent in-house research conducted by the Privy Council reveals Canadians are not crediting the government for its efforts to combat food inflation, with many participants in federal focus groups describing the initiatives as inadequate and belated.Blacklock's Reporter said according to a report, participants expressed frustration over the government's perceived delayed response to rising food costs. Researchers noted that many felt the issue had been evident for years and criticized the government for not taking more proactive measures to prevent the situation from escalating into what they deemed a crisis.The high costs of groceries have significantly impacted household spending, leading many Canadians to adjust their consumption habits. "Many reported they were now preparing more meals for themselves at home rather than dining at restaurants or ordering takeout," the report stated. "A smaller number also mentioned that they were now growing more of their own food than before."Additionally, some Canadians have resorted to cost-saving strategies such as utilizing coupons, price matching, and shopping at stores with generally lower food prices. However, few indicated they would turn to the government for information on saving money on groceries.Despite concerns over food affordability, Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne assured reporters that the government remains committed to addressing the issue. "Affordability is front and centre in everything we are doing," Champagne emphasized. "We are going to keep fighting for you each and every day."However, proposals such as an excess profits tax on grocers, as suggested by the Commons agriculture committee in a report last June, have not been adopted by the cabinet. The committee's report highlighted concerns about record earnings among large grocery firms and the potential role of these firms in driving up prices.Furthermore, the Competition Bureau has acknowledged a lack of competition in the grocery trade, particularly following the approval of mergers that have left Canadians with only three major grocery chains: Loblaw Companies, Metro Inc., and Empire Company Ltd. These mergers have led to the disappearance of several independent chains, contributing to concerns about market concentration and its impact on food prices.