COVID-19 Button
Photo by Martin Sanchez on Unsplash

A Public Health Agency (PHA) report says that more than 45% of Canadians got COVID-19.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the infection rate was much higher than the government forecasted when they ordered lockdowns and other restrictions, such as social distancing.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

The Liberal government reported that 89% of Canadians got the Covid jab (like good little sheep) and Tam stated that the jab protects against Covid and prevents transmission (hence the accusation that you are being selfish if you’re not jabbed). So how did 45% of the population get Covid? And, if it’s as deadly as they said, why has our population not been cut nearly in half? Something is not adding up. Is it possible that the Liberal government and their Liberal bureaucrats lied to us?

Report Add Reply
Taz
Taz

Public health is medical tyrannist. It's not about your health, it's about money and power.

Report Add Reply
skymac
skymac

It is stunning that the Medical leadership in this country decided to respond to

Covid in the extreme way they did without knowing anything about how people would deal with infection. One can't help but think there was something really nasty going on behind the scenes that created the failures and political and social mess that ensued. Flu vaccines had never been targeted at the general population before yet this time was different. Now, it seems they won't quit and continue this battle with a growing number of awakened Canadians. I have no idea what they think they can accomplish. They've clearly lost the war.

Report Add Reply
A Person
A Person

I like your optimism, but have you spoken directly to any of “them”? Both my brothers are in prominent government positions and they both swear that government saved Canadians from Covid (a million people, according to Mr Tam).

We don’t talk much, anymore… ;-)

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.