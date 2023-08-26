Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
A Public Health Agency (PHA) report says that more than 45% of Canadians got COVID-19.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the infection rate was much higher than the government forecasted when they ordered lockdowns and other restrictions, such as social distancing.
“Almost half of respondents, 45%, report they have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic,” said the report Use of Public Health Measures, Advice and Risk Assessment Survey.
“Eleven percent had multiple infections.”
More Canadians, 89%, said they “suspected I had COVID” but were not so sick they visited a doctor or took a test.
The PHA gave Abacus Data $172,237 to conduct the survey. The results came from surveying 6,200 people from all over Canada.
The department of Health has declined comment on the actual infection rate. The department cannot “see into every Canadian household to determine whether John Doe’s sniffles are indeed COVID-19,” spokesperson Anna Maddison earlier told Blacklock’s.
“Case counts are underestimated because not every case of the sniffles is tested.”
The PHA said that if people followed lockdowns and other public health orders from the start of the pandemic, only 10% of Canadians would get the virus.
“Canada is aiming for strong epidemic control over the course of the pandemic with less than 10% of the population infected overall,” Dr. Theresa Tam, chief public health officer, told reporters on June 29, 2020.
“Transmission is largely under control.”
“We are using modelling to identify the combinations and intensity of public health measures we need to maintain control, stamp outbreaks and prevent a widespread resurgence of cases,” said Tam.
“Models provide a prediction of what could happen under hypothetical scenarios, allowing us to drive our public health actions towards a best possible outcome.”
So far, the PHA says 4,703,476 people in Canada got the virus, which is about 12% of the population. This does not count the people who felt a little sick and did not get tested or see a doctor.
Scientists ridiculed the PHA's forecast that only 10% of people would get sick.
“There is no way this pandemic will magically stop at a 10% infection rate,” Professor Amir Attaran of the University of Ottawa’s School of Epidemiology said in an interview at the time.
“There is no way. I think they recognize how stupid that is and realize it is unscientific rubbish.”
On April 14, 2020, Professor Attaran told the Commons Health committee that he thought that over half of Canadians might get COVID-19 before it was over.
“It’s going to be somewhere around half the population that has to be exposed, perhaps more,” said Attaran.
“Nearly all of us, probably 99% or something like that, have not met the virus and have not developed immunity to it. A very large percentage of us are going to get the virus, not just the 10% in the Public Health Agency’s estimation.”
The PHA’s deputy chief Dr. Howard Njoo, in a 2020 YouTube interview, admitted “up to 70% of the population” was likely to become infected as the pandemic ran its course.
Dr. Tam in 2022 also acknowledged the 10% forecast was “only the tip of the iceberg.”
The Liberal government reported that 89% of Canadians got the Covid jab (like good little sheep) and Tam stated that the jab protects against Covid and prevents transmission (hence the accusation that you are being selfish if you’re not jabbed). So how did 45% of the population get Covid? And, if it’s as deadly as they said, why has our population not been cut nearly in half? Something is not adding up. Is it possible that the Liberal government and their Liberal bureaucrats lied to us?
Public health is medical tyrannist. It's not about your health, it's about money and power.
It is stunning that the Medical leadership in this country decided to respond to
Covid in the extreme way they did without knowing anything about how people would deal with infection. One can't help but think there was something really nasty going on behind the scenes that created the failures and political and social mess that ensued. Flu vaccines had never been targeted at the general population before yet this time was different. Now, it seems they won't quit and continue this battle with a growing number of awakened Canadians. I have no idea what they think they can accomplish. They've clearly lost the war.
I like your optimism, but have you spoken directly to any of “them”? Both my brothers are in prominent government positions and they both swear that government saved Canadians from Covid (a million people, according to Mr Tam).
We don’t talk much, anymore… ;-)
