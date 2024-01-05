Public inquiry into potential Chinese interference in Canadian election to launch January 29

The Liberal government covertly conducted a poll to gain intel from Chinese Canadians on the state of relations between the two countries, as an election interference public inquiry looms. According to Privy Council documents dated June 14 obtained by Blacklock’s Reporter, Cabinet quietly polled Chinese Canadians in BC on how they think relations between the two nations can be improved. The research was conducted on the heels of demands for a public inquiry into alleged Elections Act interference by Chinese operatives — all MPs except the Liberals voted in favour of a public inquiry on March 2, March 23 and May 31.The Liberal Cabinet instead commissioned two reports authored by Morris Rosenberg, former CEO of the Trudeau Foundation, that rated it blameless for ignoring warnings from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. The February 28 Report On The Assessment Of The 2021 Critical Election Incident Public Protocol found “no evidence to indicate foreign state actors” were involved in the last election. However, the matter will be investigated further after all. A public inquiry into foreign interference, led by Marie-Josée Hogue, Conservative appointee to the Québec Court of Appeal, has been scheduled for January 29. Ottawa funded $814,741 for focus groups conducted by Strategic Counsel to ask Chinese Canadians their perspective on current relations and if there are “any challenges impacting Chinese Canadians that the federal government should be prioritizing.”Almost all Chinese Canadians believe Canada’s relationship with China has been deteriorating since the 2018 arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wan Zhou. The report, Continuous Qualitative Data Collection Of Canadians’ Views, shows “almost all believed Canada’s relationship with China had worsened in recent years with several citing the 2018 arrest and detention of Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer in Canada as a significant factor in this deterioration.” “Several expressed concerns related to the potential impact and geopolitical consequences of perceived escalating tensions with China,” the report states. In response to the question of what Canada could do to “improve its management” of this relationship, “a large number” of respondents “believed more could be done to broaden its economic and cultural connections to China.” “It was felt this could include increasing the number of students studying abroad in each country and further expanding trade relations between the two jurisdictions,” the study states. “Asked how they expected this relationship to develop moving forward, most felt this was difficult to predict and would depend considerably on the actions taken by China on an economic and geopolitical level going forward.”