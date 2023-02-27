Canada flag

Photo Credit: CBC

 By Reid Small

The public swearing of the oath, a Citizenship Act requirement since 1947, will lapse on July 1. The Department of Citizenship in a legal notice Saturday said qualified applicants will be able to swear allegiance to Canada by clicking a box on a government website, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“Under the proposed regulations the Minister of Immigration would have broad discretion to allow clients to take the oath by other means and not necessarily before an authorized individual,” cabinet wrote in a Regulatory Impact Analysis Statement. Online oaths would eliminate a current two-year backlog of immigrants who’ve passed all tests and paid a $630 fee but are waiting to swear the oath.

gordonpratt
gordonpratt

The oath says in part: "...I will faithfully observe the laws of Canada including the Constitution which recognizes and affirms the Aboriginal and treaty rights of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples..."

Ask yourself. Who would want to be a member of an ethnic group so ruthlessly politicized by the racist idiots running Canada?

GW Epema
GW Epema

Canadians may not like it, but the Liberals are determined to make Canada a post national state. It's just too hard to round up enough "authorities" to administer the oath. When it's up to 500,000 per year, I suppose they'll dispense with immigrant processing altogether - the way the Democrats have down south.

_samson
_samson

Reducing an oath to a checkbox.......great.

guest688
guest688

Well if I cared about Canada I guess I would be a wee bit upset... but since I don't care about Canada I don't give a S...t

