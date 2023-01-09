Freedom Convoy

Trucks and protestors are entering their second week of demonstrations in downtown Ottawa. 

 Courtesy Christian Milette/CBC

The Department of Public Safety in internal emails complained it had “better things to do” than take reporters’ questions about its use of the Emergencies Act. Records show the department instead wanted news media to focus on discrediting the Freedom Convoyaccording to Blacklock's Reporter.

The internal emails followed a February 15 technical briefing with media, where six among scores of reporters were allowed to ask questions. The briefing came one day after cabinet invoked emergency powers to end the protest outside Parliament.

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

The Lords and Ladies were uncomfortable with the peasants singing the national anthem, hugging and cooking street food on "their" streets?

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Members of the MSM should

Feel pressure when they infrequently decide to wonder amongst the average group of Canadians, they should feel uncomfortable as well, besides politicians, they are one of the most untrustworthy groups in all of Canada, instead of asking why is that, the MSM simply doubles down by calling the average Canadian names, asking government for protection from the very people they claim to represent.

