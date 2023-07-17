Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Records reveal that Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino's wife owned shares in a defence contractor involved in the Ukraine war. At the same time, he made promises to be “out front in helping Ukraine with military aid.”
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, these holdings are part of a substantial stock portfolio owned by the Mendicino family.
In a document submitted to the Ethics Commissioner, Mendicino revealed that his wife Diana Iannetta owns shares in Northrop Grumman Corporation. This company is a leading supplier of weapons to Ukraine.
Iannetta is the vice president of litigation at TD Bank Group in Toronto.
“I share my colleagues’ concern for the people of Ukraine,” Mendicino told the Commons last December 12.
“That is why this government has been out front in helping Ukraine with military aid.”
“Canadians have watched in shock and horror at Russia’s unjust, abhorrent and illegal invasion of Ukraine,” said Mendicino.
“Whether it is military, political or economic support, Canada will continue to be there for Ukraine.”
Northrop Grumman has provided Ukraine with fighter jets, artillery shells, radar systems, and anti-drone cannons.
These supplies were part of war contracts made through agreements with the US government. The company's stock increased by 39% last year after Russia invaded Ukraine.
It was revealed that Mendicino's wife owned shares in various companies, including Apple Incorporated, Dollarama, Home Depot, McDonald’s Corporation, Netflix, the Royal Bank, United Parcel Service, and Zoom Video. However, the specific values of these stocks were not released.
According to the Conflict of Interest Act and the code for MPs, public office holders must reveal their spouses' investments and sources of income.
In 2021, it was revealed that Mrs. Tara Wilkinson, the wife of Jonathan Wilkinson, held stocks in a major Canadian gas company. At the time, Jonathan Wilkinson was the Environment minister and had been warning about the dangers of burning fossil fuels.
Mrs. Wilkinson, in a filing under the Act, said she held an undisclosed number of shares in Enbridge. Minister Wilkinson praised Enbridge by name for supporting the federal carbon tax on its natural gas customers.
“Listen to some of the voices of Canadian industry, companies like Suncor, Enbridge and Shell who are in support of a carbon price,” Wilkinson told the Commons in 2016. He repeated the remark three times.
Climate change was “the existential issue of our time,” Wilkinson said in a 2020 testimony at the Commons Environment committee.
“It is something we must take action on in the short term if we want to leave a livable planet for our kids.”
“We are doing the work to ensure we are moving forward in a manner whereby Canada can look our children in the eyes,” said Wilkinson.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(12) comments
Anything with the words Liberal and QC is now formally defined as having endemic corruption. Yet still the East vote for it what a gong show.
Do you remember Iraq and the "Oil for Food" scandal? The billions? Nothing to see here, folks! How much here and now and how many off shore below the radar accounts? Follow the money!
The corruption within the Liberal party is layers deep and thick. The liberals have taken corruption to new levels never before imagined or witnessed in Canadian history.
How much money has her family made from owning stock that sold weapon and armaments? That is the is question that needs to be answered. This MP is profiting from other people's misery. He is using his position for personal gain. Liberal = Corruption
Lol. Wont matter what they do idiots in east will bote them back in. Canada is turning into a failed state. Time to look for the door.
More grift from the federal Lieberals. Everything they do is about making themselves richer at the expense of Canadians. Alberta should stop supporting the despicable actions by the government and separate, then we would be in charge of our own destiny, not tied to these Lieberal degenerates.
[thumbup]
It dies not matter what Liberals do. If they can overlook Chinese interference why get upset over insider trading? Things many have gone to prison for. The Liberal Elites are untouchable and they know it.
Liberal sleeze at its finest, Medecino is slime ball. But hey, you have to be sleezy and slimy or you don’t qualify for a Liberal cabinet position.
So public office holders need to reveal their spouses’ sources of income & investments - then what? Business as usual? No recusing themselves due to conflict of interest? Of course, they are hypocrites, they don’t believe in anything as long as they can make money. “The love of money is a root of all kinds of evil.” (1 Tim 6:10)
Canadians continue to overlook a little ethics violation here and another there so the Liberal party retains its support. The entire Liberal Party of Canada is a cesspool and needs to be drained.
This is what bothers me the most about this Crotchety, if a Conservative Party was involved in even a fraction of the sleeze this Liberal regime has been in, they would have been tossed out years ago. I remember the MSM made up numerous scandals by Harper and kept them on the front page for months, I even remember the criticism ho took for being a little late to a photo op of world leaders, and yet here’s Justin Castro late for a meeting, and it’s “funny stuff”, The Duffy scandal, Duffy borrows some money from a Harper friend, pays it back, and it’s a scandal of epic proportions worthy of front page news for months, but yet, we have daily REAL scandal in this liberal regime, and t barely rates news at all.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.