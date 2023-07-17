Marco Mendicino
Records reveal that Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino's wife owned shares in a defence contractor involved in the Ukraine war. At the same time, he made promises to be “out front in helping Ukraine with military aid.”

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, these holdings are part of a substantial stock portfolio owned by the Mendicino family.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(12) comments

guest356
guest356

Anything with the words Liberal and QC is now formally defined as having endemic corruption. Yet still the East vote for it what a gong show.

Major Tom
Major Tom

Do you remember Iraq and the "Oil for Food" scandal? The billions? Nothing to see here, folks! How much here and now and how many off shore below the radar accounts? Follow the money!

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

The corruption within the Liberal party is layers deep and thick. The liberals have taken corruption to new levels never before imagined or witnessed in Canadian history.

WCanada
WCanada

How much money has her family made from owning stock that sold weapon and armaments? That is the is question that needs to be answered. This MP is profiting from other people's misery. He is using his position for personal gain. Liberal = Corruption

Machuugoo
Machuugoo

Lol. Wont matter what they do idiots in east will bote them back in. Canada is turning into a failed state. Time to look for the door.

rianc
rianc

More grift from the federal Lieberals. Everything they do is about making themselves richer at the expense of Canadians. Alberta should stop supporting the despicable actions by the government and separate, then we would be in charge of our own destiny, not tied to these Lieberal degenerates.

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

[thumbup]

PersonOne
PersonOne

It dies not matter what Liberals do. If they can overlook Chinese interference why get upset over insider trading? Things many have gone to prison for. The Liberal Elites are untouchable and they know it.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Liberal sleeze at its finest, Medecino is slime ball. But hey, you have to be sleezy and slimy or you don’t qualify for a Liberal cabinet position.

martina1
martina1

So public office holders need to reveal their spouses’ sources of income & investments - then what? Business as usual? No recusing themselves due to conflict of interest? Of course, they are hypocrites, they don’t believe in anything as long as they can make money. “The love of money is a root of all kinds of evil.” (1 Tim 6:10)

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Canadians continue to overlook a little ethics violation here and another there so the Liberal party retains its support. The entire Liberal Party of Canada is a cesspool and needs to be drained.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

This is what bothers me the most about this Crotchety, if a Conservative Party was involved in even a fraction of the sleeze this Liberal regime has been in, they would have been tossed out years ago. I remember the MSM made up numerous scandals by Harper and kept them on the front page for months, I even remember the criticism ho took for being a little late to a photo op of world leaders, and yet here’s Justin Castro late for a meeting, and it’s “funny stuff”, The Duffy scandal, Duffy borrows some money from a Harper friend, pays it back, and it’s a scandal of epic proportions worthy of front page news for months, but yet, we have daily REAL scandal in this liberal regime, and t barely rates news at all.

