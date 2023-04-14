Marco Mendicino

Marco Mendicino with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

 By Dave Naylor

The Liberals tried to censor a 2021 Toronto Sun column critical of the government and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino’s office said it played “no role” in the attempted censorship.

Twitter Office Sign

Twitter office sign 

For the second day, the Liberals would not release the name of the person who told Facebook to delete the links to the newspaper story.

Facebook sign

Facebook sign 

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

