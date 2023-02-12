Woman smoking pot

There has been a “significant increase in the prevalence of drug use” by drivers since Parliament legalized marijuana, according to a Department of Public Safety report. The findings were drawn from self-reporting by cannabis users and blood testing of those hospitalized with traffic injuries.

“There has been a significant reduction in the prevalence of alcohol use among drivers, but a significant increase in the prevalence of drug use, cannabis in particular,” wrote researchers. “It is no surprise with the legalization of cannabis Canadians expressed concerns over road safety,” they added.

(3) comments

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

No surprise here. What benefit to country or citizens has the change to legalize pot created?

kmb
kmb

This is an obvious result of legalizing marijuana. Users are unable to tell if they are somewhat impaired. When it wasn't legal, people were likely a little more cautious. Now BC is legalizing harder drugs...what are the consequences of that?

DS
DS

Well...possibly more accidents, and possibly a faster way to ban all cars.

