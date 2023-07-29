Toronto subway

 

A report from the Department of Infrastructure says “private capital” is necessary to bring back public transportation. 

According to Statistics Canada, the number of people using public transit across the country is still lower than before the pandemic. 

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Why isn’t anyone talking about the real problem with transit? No one wants to walk past vast amounts of people who smell like urine and feces, worry about stepping on needles, being robbed, abused, pushed into tracks by metallurgy insane people. CLEAN UP the traditional system, CLEAN OUT the homeless, drug addicted criminals and insane homeless people, and people will start using transit again, you have to be a complete idiot to think that Normal people would be ok with enduring this every day in their way to work. Downtowns have been decaying for years, civic politicians ignored the problems, they where happier spending millions on useless sculptures and art work than the actual safety of every day people, now the LRTs are full of human feces, they are disgusting filth holes, and the civic politicians are “surprised”. Anyone with half a brain knee this was going go te the result of years of ignorance from civic

Politicians and their acceptance of this filth.

Freedom4me
Freedom4me

Public transit would be a good thing if there was a good chance of not getting stabbed, beaten, or stuck with a needle while cornered. Thanks JT for your leadership with bail, unvetted immigration, drug decriminalization and all of the other woke policies you encourage from the cities and provinces. We really appreciate the fine work.

